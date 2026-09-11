The LVE futures contract is designed to directly address the shortcomings of existing hedging tools by offering superior capital efficiency and operational simplicity.

As a centrally cleared futures product, these futures will not be subject to UMR faced by TRS traders. In addition, traders will be able to obtain greater leverage than possible with ETFs. CME Clearing allows for margin offsets against other Credit futures, Treasury futures and Equity Index futures, further enhancing capital efficiency.

Crucially, there is no CDX index for the leveraged loan market. LVE futures are uniquely positioned to fill this gap, providing the first standardized, exchange-traded tool for managing risk.

There are a number of use cases for market participants, particularly for banks and asset managers, specifically CLO managers. Banks underwrite leveraged loan origination, extend warehouse financing to CLO managers and provide secondary market liquidity, all of which create exposures that futures can be used to hedge.

Asset managers, including CLO managers, can use the futures to quickly and efficiently establish broad exposure to the leveraged loans market while waiting for leveraged loan trades to settle. CLO managers can also short futures during the ramp-up period to hedge against a decline in loan prices and protect the economics of a new CLO deal. Managers can also use the futures as a portfolio overlay to manage their exposure to broad market risk while maintaining positions in prized, high-conviction leveraged loan positions.