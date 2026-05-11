We have recently innovated and expanded its offering in the U.S. index dividend trading ecosystem.1 Market participants who need to manage U.S. dividend risk now have new means to trade.
- Mid-Curves options on S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures contracts
- Quarterly Dividend Index futures on Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000
The addition of these products allows market participants to express more granular views and trade expiries at different tenors along the curve, capture the difference between implied and realized dividends and isolate dividend exposure to express volatility views.
Mid-Curve options are shorter-dated options that expire on longer-dated futures tenors. They can be thought of as options that expire on an underlying futures contract with a longer expiry date than the current annual futures. They further build on risk management needs for market participants and complement our Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures complex.
In terms of volatility term structure for Dividend Index options, the current upward-sloping curve suggests that market participants are pricing in significantly higher uncertainty and risk over longer time horizons.
Mega-cap stocks are impacting the dividend landscape – NVIDIA's capital return materially changes the dividend landscape – surprising the market in its recent earnings release by increasing its dividend x25. The impact drove a 2% to 4% rally across the term structure in the S&P 500 and was more pronounced 5% to 6% on Nasdaq-100 Dividend Index futures.2
Dividend risk remains elevated, particularly in the Nasdaq-100, as the five largest nonpayers by index weight: Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel collectively represent almost 15% of the index. Similarly, the S&P 500 also bears this risk.
Finally, investors can also benefit from capital efficiencies and optimize capital deployment together with margin offsets with other contracts, including offsets specific to the underlying Equity Index futures.
What are Dividend Mid-Curve options?
Dividend futures and options allow market participants to isolate dividend exposure. To further understand the use cases for Dividend Mid-Curve options, it helps to first break down the mechanics of the instrument. A Dividend Mid-Curve option combines two distinct derivative concepts:
- Dividend futures: Contracts that isolate the dividend payments of an equity index from the underlying price movements of the index itself.
- Mid-Curve options: Short-dated options that expire into a longer-dated underlying futures contract. By applying a short-term option into long-term Dividend futures, market participants can manage and trade specific dividend risks.
Exhibit 1 details the different tenors of the Mid-Curve options complex
|Exhibit 1: Dividend Mid-Curve specifications
|One-Year Mid-Curve options on S&P 500® Annual Dividend Index futures
|Underlying futures at least 12 months following the options expiration month Four Consecutive quarterly contracts (Mar / Jun / Sep / Dec) plus three additional December contracts are listed
|Two-Year Mid-Curve options on S&P 500® Annual Dividend Index futures
|Underlying futures at least 24 months following the options expiration month Four Consecutive quarterly contracts (Mar / Jun / Sep / Dec) plus two additional December contracts
|Three-Year Mid-Curve options on S&P 500® Annual Dividend Index futures
|Underlying futures at least 36 months following the options expiration month Four Consecutive quarterly contracts (Mar / Jun / Sep / Dec) plus one additional December contract
Source: CME Group
Primary use cases for Mid-Curves
1. Cost effective hedging of dividend risk: Buying standard options on long-dated dividend futures is generally expensive because the premium incorporates years of time value (theta) and exposure to volatility (vega). A Mid-Curve option, which expires much earlier than the underlying contract, carries a significantly lower premium. This allows market participants to hedge long-term dividend exposures against near-term market shocks in a highly capital-efficient manner.
2. Managing dividend risk in structured products: Investment banks typically issue structured products such as autocallables and reverse convertibles. This means that they have associated dividend risk on their balance sheet. Typically, these products often leave banks structurally long on near-term dividends and short on long-term dividends. This could result in the issuer having a mismatched liability structure. Dividend Mid-Curve options can be used to dynamically manage the gamma and vega risks of these long-dated dividend liabilities over a shorter time horizon, especially for autocallables, as they are short-dated options on long-dated Dividend futures.
3. Trading the dividend term structure: The pricing of Dividend derivatives reveals a forward-looking dividend term structure that reflects the market's expectations for dividend growth, capturing both short-term mean reversion and medium-term business cycle components. Market participants can trade Mid-Curve options anticipating how the shape of this curve will change. For example, if a trader believes that an upcoming macroeconomic event over the next six months will drastically shift the market's five-year dividend growth expectations, they can buy a six-month Mid-Curve option on a five-year Dividend futures contract to express that view.
Volatility term structure is upward-sloping for S&P 500 Dividend Index options
The implied volatility (IV) curve for S&P 500 Dividend Index options suggests progressive risk premium and it moves higher with longer maturities. Since the beginning of the year, IV in options averaged December 2026 at 4.1%, December 2027 at 9.9%, December 2028 at 11.0% and December 2029 at 12.9%, respectively. This persistent upward slope indicates that market participants price in significantly higher uncertainty and risk over longer time horizons, requiring a higher premium for long-dated options.
Exhibit 2: S&P 500 Dividend Index option volatility trends in 2026
All four option expiry years examined experienced their maximum implied volatility during March 2026, a period of heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical stress but also seasonality. December 2027 options peaked at 14.5% on March 19; December 2028 options peaked at 13.2% on March 9; and December 2029 options peaked at 14.6% on March 30. The sharp, sudden rise followed by a steady contraction into April suggests that while the shock heavily impacted medium-to-long-term sentiment, market expectations stabilized relatively quickly. Implied volatility across all tenors collapsed to its lowest levels of the period examined during June 2026, indicating a generalized return of market confidence and lower forward-looking uncertainty. The December 2029 options broke below the 10% threshold for the first time in 2026, a low of 9.7% on June 8.
4. Forward volatility trading: Mid-Curve options are excellent tools for isolating forward volatility. In the case a proprietary trader needs to express a view on how volatile the expectations for 2030 corporate dividends will be during 2027, a standard option will not easily isolate that specific window. A Mid-Curve option expiring in 2027 on a 2030 Dividend futures provides a direct mechanism to trade that specific forward volatility dynamic.
The current landscape for dividends: Significant client demand, adoption and liquidity
Growth in the S&P 500 Dividend Index futures and options suite has enhanced liquidity and trading opportunities. Through the first half of 2026, Dividend futures have posted an average daily volume (ADV) of 7,200 contracts, a 33% increase from 2025, while options on Dividend futures have reached an ADV of 4,200 contracts, a 94% increase.
Exhibit 3 :CME Equity Index Dividend Futures & Options Annual ADV
Mega-cap stocks also impact the dividend landscap
NVIDIA recently took the market by surprise by increasing its quarterly dividend x25, from $0.01 to $0.25 per share. This was a material change, as it became the second-largest contributor to dividend index points in both the S&P 500 (at +3.8 points) and the Nasdaq-100 (at +15.8 points). The move sparked price rallies of 2% to 4% across the term structure in the S&P 500 and a more pronounced 5% to 6% rally on Nasdaq-100 Annual Dividend Index futures, as depicted in Exhibit 4.a and 4.b.
Looking ahead to 2027 annual expiries, S&P Global Market Intelligence is forecasting 90.5 DIPs (dividend index points) for the S&P 500 and 196.4 DIPs for the Nasdaq-100. With dividend uncertainty comes the need for investors to manage their dividend risk exposures. This was illustrated by the movements in the term structure curve before and after the announcement around May 20, 2026.
Exhibit 4.a: S&P 500 Dividend Index (Annual) futures term structure
Exhibit 4.b: Nasdaq-100 Dividend Index (Annual) futures term structure
Dividend risk elevated in the Nasdaq-100
The five largest nonpayers by index weight: Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel collectively represent almost 15% of the index. And the top 10 nonpayers represent approximately 20%. As such, nonpayer dividend risk is elevated and concentrated in a small number of companies in the Nasdaq-100 according to S&P Global Market Intelligence - Likely dividend initiations such as SanDisk and AMD.
SpaceX index addition to the Nasdaq-100
In terms of forecasting, the Nasdaq-100 has a significant dividend nonpayers risk. Prior to the SpaceX addition, 42 constituents did not pay dividends and their weight in the index was approximately 29%. As of July 7, the SpaceX index addition, which is not expected to pay dividends, the impact to the Nasdaq-100 means that the nonpayers index weight increased to 33%. Furthermore, the SpaceX index inclusion is estimated to depress each of the Nasdaq-100 Q3 and Q4 dividend estimates by around 0.5 to 0.6 index points according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a contrast, the S&P 500 has just under one in five (18%) constituents that do not pay dividends.
Conclusion: Key benefits of Dividend futures and options
Dividend Mid-Curve options provide a sophisticated and capital-efficient toolkit for market participants to manage complex dividend risk. By bridging the gap between near-term flexibility and long-term futures, these instruments facilitate more precise hedging, effective structured product risk management and the ability to trade shifts in the dividend term structure and forward volatility. As evidenced by their growing adoption, these options serve as an essential utility for navigating the complexities of modern equity index dividend markets and changing landscape.
References
- Launched on May 11, 2026
- For example, S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index futures margins are currently 2-3% and subject to change
Additional references
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.