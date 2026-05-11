We have recently innovated and expanded its offering in the U.S. index dividend trading ecosystem.1 Market participants who need to manage U.S. dividend risk now have new means to trade.

The addition of these products allows market participants to express more granular views and trade expiries at different tenors along the curve, capture the difference between implied and realized dividends and isolate dividend exposure to express volatility views.

Mid-Curve options are shorter-dated options that expire on longer-dated futures tenors. They can be thought of as options that expire on an underlying futures contract with a longer expiry date than the current annual futures. They further build on risk management needs for market participants and complement our Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures complex.

In terms of volatility term structure for Dividend Index options, the current upward-sloping curve suggests that market participants are pricing in significantly higher uncertainty and risk over longer time horizons.

Mega-cap stocks are impacting the dividend landscape – NVIDIA's capital return materially changes the dividend landscape – surprising the market in its recent earnings release by increasing its dividend x25. The impact drove a 2% to 4% rally across the term structure in the S&P 500 and was more pronounced 5% to 6% on Nasdaq-100 Dividend Index futures.2

Dividend risk remains elevated, particularly in the Nasdaq-100, as the five largest nonpayers by index weight: Amazon, Tesla, Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel collectively represent almost 15% of the index. Similarly, the S&P 500 also bears this risk.

Finally, investors can also benefit from capital efficiencies and optimize capital deployment together with margin offsets with other contracts, including offsets specific to the underlying Equity Index futures.