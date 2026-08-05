An important distinction for leveraged loans is that they are floating-rate instruments. Coupons for these instruments are tied to a reference rate, typically CME Term SOFR, plus a quoted spread. Since the reference rate fluctuates, the yield on leveraged loans cannot be calculated in the same manner as high-yield bonds. Instead, the market uses the discount margin (DM), which represents the expected return in excess of the reference rate. Often the three-year DM is used instead of DM to maturity because borrowers often refinance or prepay their loans. The three-year DM is calculated by only considering cash flows for the next three years of the loan’s life and is a common way to track leveraged loan credit spreads.

Fixed-rate high-yield bonds are sensitive to changes in rates while the price of leveraged loans remain relatively stable when rates move. This was seen in 2022 when rate hikes caused a sharp fall in the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index, but not the S&P UBS Leveraged Loan Index (Figure 4). Although leveraged loans protect lenders from interest rate risk, it can squeeze borrowers when rates are rising. For high-yield bonds, the borrower knows exactly what its interest payments will be for the term of the bond. If rates are increasing, the leveraged loan payments increase with them. A company with $500 million in leveraged loans at SOFR + 4% would have seen their cash interest payments increase from $20 million to $45 million over the course of the 2022 interest rate hikes.