In FX trading, the swap fee, also called interest fee, is the cost (or credit) applied when a position is held overnight.

It is calculated based on the interest rate differential between the two currencies in the pair. For example, on EUR/USD, if U.S. rates are higher than eurozone rates, a trader long EUR/USD pays a swap fee, while a trader who short EUR/USD receives the swap fee.

The principle is straightforward when benefiting from interbank conditions. However, in the OTC world, where FX/CFD brokers operate, nothing obliges the intermediary to replicate this rate, which introduces opacity. A broker often determines the swap fees it charges itself. It can add a variable markup, difficult for the client to quantify, and may even change its conditions without prior notice.

By contrast, FX futures embed the cost of carry until expiry directly in the contract price. This is why there is often a difference between the spot price and the corresponding futures price, a difference that narrows as expiry approaches. No additional overnight swap fee is applied. The cost is transparent, predictable, identical for everyone and neither marked up nor adjustable.