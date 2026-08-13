1. Optimize your tick size and slippage targets

While FX Spot+ supports granular 0.1 pip pricing, the underlying futures engine operates on a 0.5 pip minimum increment for most pairs (which effectively becomes 1.0 pip for inverted pairs like USD/JPY and USD/CAD due to spot translation conventions).

Adjustment: Configure your execution slippage to target at least 0.5 to 1.0 full pip. This minor adjustment allows your orders to easily fill into the next futures price level, drastically boosting your fill rates.

2. Handle "odd-lots" with zero-min FAKs

Because FX Spot+ translates futures contracts into OTC spot terms, inverted pairs can sometimes display fractional, odd-lot sizes in the order book.

Adjustment: When using Fill-and-Kill (FAK) orders, set your minimum execution quantity to zero. This allows your system to sweep up these fractional lots automatically, maximizing overall fill probability. (Note: FX Spot+ easily handles large size as well – we routinely see single fills exceeding $20 million).

3. Embrace futures market dynamics

While the top-of-book depth in the futures market typically sits in the single-digit millions, its $97 billion ADV illustrates and evidences that liquidity refreshes with immense velocity. Analysis of the futures market showed that clips of $1 billion in EUR/USD can be filled in under 30 seconds, and FX Spot+ traders should be willing to interact with the liquidity in the same way – still placing large orders but allowing efficient execution through a series of rapid partial fills.

Adjustment: Be receptive to partial fills and allow resting orders to sit on the book.

To find out more and/or to analyze your existing activity on FX Spot+, please contact FXteam@cmegroup.com