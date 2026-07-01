Technical analysis is built on a powerful assumption: All available information is already reflected in price. There is truth in this idea. Markets continuously aggregate vast amounts of economic, political and financial information. However, the chart only displays the consequence of decisions taken, not the reasoning behind them.

Two visually identical setups can stem from entirely different dynamics. A bullish breakout may result from strong institutional buying driven by improving macroeconomic conditions, or from short covering by traders caught on the wrong side of the move. In both cases, the candle is green and the level is broken. Yet the structural strength of the move differs significantly.

In futures markets, this distinction is critical. Flows linked to options hedging, portfolio rebalancing or corporate risk management can trigger technically significant price movements without reflecting durable directional conviction. The chart records the impact, but not the intent or the structure of the underlying flow.