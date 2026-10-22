As we look toward Q4, the macroeconomic picture remains complex given the interest rate environment, the upcoming U.S. midterm elections and the ongoing global energy supply shocks. Against this backdrop, factor performance may continue to diverge. Our Equity Index Factor futures provide targeted exposure to the drivers of U.S. market performance.

Covering key factors including Growth, Value, Quality, Momentum, Low Volatility and High Dividend, these financially settled contracts enable targeted style rotation, factor risk hedging and long/short relative value strategies.