For years, end users in the mortgage, REIT, private lender and regional bank segments have turned to Eris SOFR to hedge SOFR-based interest-rate risk, attracted by the 60%+ savings in initial margin compared with cleared IRS. But it was our introduction of PM in 2023 that was the first of several catalysts of recent growth.

By allowing market makers to offset initial-margin obligations on eligible swaps and Eris SOFR positions (reducing their IM requirement up to 98%, per Figure 2), PM increased capital efficiency, allowing market makers to increase the size and tighten the bid/ask spread of their two-sided markets.

As one longtime Eris SOFR futures broker explains: “PM effectively links the liquidity pools of swaps and swap futures. If a dealer can warehouse Eris SOFR positions as part of the same margin portfolio as cleared swaps, it can manage the combined interest rate risk more efficiently. At that point, it’s all just swap risk to them.”