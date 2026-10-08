In the more than three years since CME Group made Eris SOFR Swap futures (Eris SOFR) eligible for portfolio margining (PM) with cleared interest rate swaps (IRS), volume and open interest have risen markedly, culminating in record monthly ADV of more than 60,000 contracts and record quarterly average daily open interest (790,596 contracts) in September 2026. Over that span, quarterly average daily volume has risen more than 4X to 31,824 contracts as shown in Figure 1.
This article examines the recent growth of the Eris SOFR market, explaining how margin efficiency, broader market maker participation and expanded customer demand have contributed to the development of robust, institutional-grade liquidity.
Figure 1: Eris SOFR average daily volume and average daily open interest
Portfolio margining connects futures and swaps liquidity pools
For years, end users in the mortgage, REIT, private lender and regional bank segments have turned to Eris SOFR to hedge SOFR-based interest-rate risk, attracted by the 60%+ savings in initial margin compared with cleared IRS. But it was our introduction of PM in 2023 that was the first of several catalysts of recent growth.
By allowing market makers to offset initial-margin obligations on eligible swaps and Eris SOFR positions (reducing their IM requirement up to 98%, per Figure 2), PM increased capital efficiency, allowing market makers to increase the size and tighten the bid/ask spread of their two-sided markets.
As one longtime Eris SOFR futures broker explains: “PM effectively links the liquidity pools of swaps and swap futures. If a dealer can warehouse Eris SOFR positions as part of the same margin portfolio as cleared swaps, it can manage the combined interest rate risk more efficiently. At that point, it’s all just swap risk to them.”
Figure 2: Illustrative initial-margin savings from offsetting Eris SOFR and cleared IRS positions
Large block trades demonstrate institutional liquidity
The aspect of the Eris SOFR market affected most strikingly by PM-enabled market-making capacity has been the increased number of large block trades. Block trades have accounted for more than 75% of Eris SOFR volume for years, but 2024 brought a significant uptick in the number of block trades of $200,000 DV01 or more in outright risk.
As you can see in Figure 3, outright Eris SOFR block trades greater than $200,000 DV01, uncommon through 2023, rose to 53 in 2024 and more than 100 in 2025. For reference, $200K DV01 is approximately 2,500 contracts ($250 million notional) of 10-year Eris SOFR or 4,400 contracts ($440 million) of 5-year Eris SOFR.
Figure 3: Eris SOFR outright block trades greater than $200,000 DV01, YTD Oct. 5, 2026
Broader swap dealer participation multiplies liquidity
The combination of margin efficiency and increased demand for large blocks has, in turn, drawn additional liquidity providers into the Eris SOFR market. Between mid-2025 and mid-2026, the number of block market makers regularly participating in large Eris SOFR inquiries increased from three to nine. Figure 4 shows the current public list of Eris SOFR blocktrade market makers; an updated list is available from CME Group and Eris Innovations.
Figure 4: Eris SOFR block trade market makers
Asset manager uptake marks a new phase of mainstream adoption
The changing buy-side participant mix is another measure of Eris SOFR’s market development.
Public data from the CFTC show that asset manager positions in Eris SOFR, negligible until early 2025, grew to nearly 250,000 contracts by September 2026, across the 2-, 5-, and 10-year maturities alone (see Figure 5).
For asset managers, the appeal is practical: Eris SOFR combines swap exposure with the capital efficiency and familiar workflows of futures. Portfolio managers can adjust portfolio duration without trading underlying bonds, express views on the SOFR curve and trade swap spread risk using Eris/Treasury Swap Spreads. Growing asset manager participation signals increasing acceptance of Eris SOFR as a tool for institutional portfolio management.
Figure 5: Asset managers positions in Eris SOFR contracts, as per the CFTC COT reports
Meaningful share of standardized SOFR swap volume
The growth of Eris SOFR is also becoming material relative to the standardized OTC swap market. Clarus Financial Technology recently compared Eris SOFR volume with MAC SOFR swaps, the standardized OTC instruments that provide the closest direct benchmark: Eris SOFR volume was 10.6% as large as MAC SOFR swap volume in the first half of 2026, reaching 11.4% in Q2.
The progression places Eris SOFR’s growth in a broader context than futures volume and open interest alone. An exchange-listed alternative surpassing 10% of the volume of the established MAC SOFR swap market, and continuing to grow, indicates that a meaningful amount of standardized SOFR swap exposure is now being traded through Eris SOFR.
Figure 6: Eris SOFR volume relative to MAC SOFR Swap volume
Execution quality in larger block trades
Block trade data from 2026 further demonstrates market participants’ ability to transact Eris SOFR in sizes that can be large relative to existing open interest. As highlighted in Figure 7, of 55 outright block trades in front month contracts with active order books traded YTD Aug. 31, 2026, nearly half (47%) were for order sizes exceeding 10% of the open interest in the contract at trade time, and nearly one-quarter (24%) exceeded 25% of open interest.
Figure 7: 2026 front-month mega block trades
Despite the relatively large size of these trades, 75% of the 55 outright blocks transacted at prices equal to or better than resting best buy and sell orders.
Simply put, Eris SOFR liquidity, built atop a foundation of portfolio margining, swap dealer market making and institutional buy-side market participation, transcends the traditional open interest limitations that typically govern futures markets.
As one broker puts it, “At this point, we’re seeing liquidity unconstrained by open interest. When I can get three or four market makers to price competitive two-way markets on trade sizes bigger than the open interest in the ticker, it shows there is something different going on here than you see in other markets.”
Liquidity extends to off-the-run contracts
Another sign of Eris SOFR market development is the growing liquidity in off-the-run contracts, which are previously front-month Eris SOFR contracts now past their swap effective date.
For example, when Eris SOFR traded more than 167,000 contracts on August 3, 2026, including more than 95,000 off-the-run contracts, off-the-run open interest decreased by less than 18,000 contracts. This fact pattern implies 77,000 contracts were absorbed into the books of market makers establishing a new position rather than closing an old one. With market makers willing to enter into off-the-run positions and net them against their swap portfolios, end users can take advantage of the flexibility to hold Eris SOFR positions past the on-the-run period.
According to a broker, “When clients ask about liquidity in off-the-run contracts, we draw on our actual trading experience. We have executed off-the-run block trades that exceeded the prior open interest in the contract, yet still received multiple competitive quotes from market makers. That level of participation suggests Eris SOFR is no longer traded as a standalone product, but as part of dealers’ broader swap risk management and liquidity framework.”
Figure 8: Summary of block trading activity on August 3, 2026
|
Eris SOFR
|
Block Trade Legs
|
Quantity (Contracts)
|
Quantity (DV01)
|
Net Change in Open Interest*
|
On-the-run (Sep 26)
|
23
|
67,013
|
$2,310,421
|
+22,170
|
Off-the-run
|
16
|
95,250
|
$2,075,550
|
−17,570
|
Total
|
39
|
162,263
|
$4,385,971
|
+4,600
* July 31 to August 3 change for tickers represented in these blocks; reflects all daily activity, not solely the blocks.
New frontiers: Longer tenors, Eris Options
The emergence of liquidity in 15- and 30-year tenors and launch of Eris Options are further evidence of the virtuous cycle created by margin efficiencies enabling deeper liquidity, expanded participation and increased daily volume.
With rising rates in 2026 extending the duration of mortgage assets, asset owners have turned to 15- and 30-year Eris SOFR instruments to hedge longer-dated key rate exposure. Figure 9 shows the buildup of 15-year Eris SOFR open interest to more than 10,000 contracts ($1B notional) in the six-month period leading to September 30, 2026.
Last, CME Group’s launch of Eris Options in June 2026 marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Eris SOFR market from being a specialized hedging instrument into a mainstream vehicle for interest rate risk management.
The European-style options deliver into 2-, 5- and 10-year Eris SOFR Swap futures, combining a SOFR swaption-like risk profile with the execution, clearing and capital efficiencies of listed futures. Current expiries are available out to four months, enabling market participants to use them to manage volatility, mortgage convexity and other non-linear risks. More information on Eris Options is available at erisfutures.com/options and the CME Group article Trade Swaption Risk On-Exchange with Eris Options.
Figure 9: Daily open interest of 15-year Eris SOFR Swap futures, in $100,000 notional contracts, March 31, 2026 to Sept. 30, 2026
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.