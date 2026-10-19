The Single Stock futures contract (SMETA 100x multiplier) was available for trading pre-open and had a tight bid/offer approaching the U.S. cash open (9:30 a.m. ET). The top chart shows the bid (dark blue line) and offer (light blue line) of the futures contract. The green bars represent the magnitude of the spread (the difference between the bid and offer price).

As the corporate news breaks the price of the future rallies to reflect the price of the underlying stock’s move to the positive news. The spread does widen out on the SMETAZ6 contract to reflect the uncertainty and adjust for passive liquidity provision on the order book. This is represented by the larger green bars at the time. It is worth noting that a spread at the peak of circa $6.50 is less than 1% in terms of bid-ask spread and this occurred temporarily, less than one minute of the day. For the remainder of the day the bid/ask spread was very tight and not dissimilar to the primary cash exchange.1

The lower chart shows book depth and whilst this reduced as the news broke, the book remained populated with depth throughout, allowing trading to occur.

Despite the significant price movement of Meta on the day, SMETA provided clients with transparency and robust trading book market quality throughout the day and either side of traditional cash hours.