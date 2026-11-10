- Derived futures block trades on Equity Index futures deliver comparable execution relative to traditional delta one instruments, such as ETFs or swaps, for large institutional Equity Index orders by allowing dealers to source liquidity from the deepest parts across the entire Equity ecosystem.
- Derived futures blocks are large, privately negotiated transactions in which the price and quantity of the trade depend on hedging transactions in a related market.
- Both derived futures blocks and derived option blocks offer operational and financial benefits compared to traditional block counterparts. This is due to the ability to source liquidity from related markets, transact large volumes intraday without causing price impact and price in a potentially more cost-effective manner.
- With the successful rollout of the functionality to Sector futures in 2022, CME Group has now extended this to 38 Equity Index futures, allowing institutional investors to transact across all market cap ranges, sectors and styles/factors (e.g., momentum, quality, ESG).
- Since inception, over 2500 derived futures block transactions have occurred, representing a total volume traded of 1.6+ million contracts and notional value exceeding $154 billion.*
- CME Group extended the functionality to certain Equity Index options in June 2026. The benefit of derived option blocks is the elimination of unhedged delta risk, allowing for tighter pricing.
Exhibit 1: Derived futures block trades since inception
Introduction
In May 2022, CME Group introduced Equity Index derived futures block trades. Derived futures blocks are privately negotiated large transactions in which the final price and the quantity are based on hedging transactions executed in an approved related market using hedging instruments such as stock baskets, ETFs and/or ETNs. Hedging instruments must evidence a reasonable degree of price correlation to the Equity Index futures product underlying the derived block trade.
From an execution perspective, derived futures blocks allow dealers to source liquidity from deepest parts of the entire equity ecosystem. Both counterparties must establish and agree upon the methodology for executing hedging transactions, as well as the resulting futures trade pricing, prior to initiating the transaction.
The mechanics of a derived futures block trade are outlined below. Pre-trade, the dealer and the client must agree on:
- The target quantity or notional value must meet or exceed the required minimum block quantity
- The predefined hedging methodology (VWAP, TWAP, percentage of volume, or limit price)
- Hedging vehicle (stock baskets, ETFs, ETNs, etc)
- Agreed basis: Pre-negotiated difference in index points between the reference hedge product and the futures block price, after the hedging transactions have been concluded
Potential benefits of derived futures blocks
The primary benefits of derived futures blocks compared to its traditional counterparts such as outright blocks are both operational and financial including but not limited to:
- The ability to source liquidity from related markets
- The ability to transact significant amount of capital intraday without impacting onscreen prices
- Potentially more cost-effective pricing than would be otherwise possible via outright blocks
The growth of sector derived futures blocks
Since the introduction, the exchange has seen significant adoption of derived futures block trades for sector futures by institutional investors, resulting in increasing average volume and average notional traded (see Exhibit 2).
Exhibit 2: Sector derived futures blocks
A few observations can be made with respect to the distribution of trade counts and sizes. An average trade size measures roughly $55 million in notional with the largest trade size approximately at $1.17 billion. While larger size trades (>$100 million notional) represent 14% of total transaction count, they account for nearly 61% of the total notional, demonstrating that institutional investors utilize derived futures blocks of varying trade sizes to meet their needs.
Exhibit 3: Derived futures blocks trade count and total notional
The increase in adoption of the functionality comes as no surprise when taking into consideration the market environment in recent years. Led by technology and artificial intelligence stocks, against heightened geopolitical uncertainty, the U.S. equity market continues to have significant return dispersion across all eleven S&P Select Sectors. In such environments, investors need beyond broad market benchmarks to take advantage of return opportunities offered by high sector dispersion and to manage risk appropriately.
Therefore, many institutional investors executing sector specific strategies or tactical adjustments increasingly utilize the derived futures block functionality, as a way to tap into deep liquidity of the underlying stock baskets and the ETFs, and thereby resulting in limited market impact and tighter pricing. The exhibit below highlights the ten most-traded Sector futures contracts via derived futures blocks since inception.
Exhibit 4: 10 most-traded Sector futures contracts via derived futures blocks (total notional billion USD)
Expansion into additional Equity Index futures and derived blocks options
Following the successful rollout of derived futures block functionality for the Sector futures, CME Group introduced the feature to additional eleven Equity Index futures in December 2024.
Taken all together, CME Group currently has derived futures block functionality enabled for 38 Equity Index futures contracts, allowing investors to seamlessly take large positions in total U.S. equity markets, different market cap ranges from large, mid, small to equal weight, sectors as well as investment styles (e.g., value, growth, momentum or ESG).
Derived blocks options
In June 2026, CME Group further extended the derived blocks to certain Equity Index options complexes such as E-mini S&P 500 options and S&P 500 Month-End options. Much like their futures counterparts, a derived options block trade provides greater liquidity and execution flexibility by allowing the delta to be sourced directly from adjacent markets (such as underlying futures contracts, stock baskets, ETFs and ETNs). Two key features of derived option blocks differ from those of standard option blocks – higher minimum block quantity (250 versus 100) and smaller tick size (0.01 versus 0.05).
The benefits of derived options block include elimination of unhedged delta risk, thereby allowing liquidity providers to quote tighter pricing. The smaller tick size provides greater granularity and precision. These benefits should be valued by the marketplace and lead to greater adoption in this evolved derived block functionality.
Conclusion
Since the initial introduction for Select Sector futures, derived futures block mechanism has seen significant adoption by institutional investors who need to transact large volumes while keeping price impact minimal and costs tighter. With the expanded availability to 38 Equity Index futures and the introduction of derived option blocks, the functionality is likely to see further adoption as more clients become familiar with the benefits provided and have a greater suite of products to transact across.
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.