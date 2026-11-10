In May 2022, CME Group introduced Equity Index derived futures block trades. Derived futures blocks are privately negotiated large transactions in which the final price and the quantity are based on hedging transactions executed in an approved related market using hedging instruments such as stock baskets, ETFs and/or ETNs. Hedging instruments must evidence a reasonable degree of price correlation to the Equity Index futures product underlying the derived block trade.

From an execution perspective, derived futures blocks allow dealers to source liquidity from deepest parts of the entire equity ecosystem. Both counterparties must establish and agree upon the methodology for executing hedging transactions, as well as the resulting futures trade pricing, prior to initiating the transaction.

The mechanics of a derived futures block trade are outlined below. Pre-trade, the dealer and the client must agree on: