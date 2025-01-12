New spread instruments will be available for trading on the business day following a Treasury auction, consistent with how new on-the-run Treasuries are listed for trading on BrokerTec. Spreads involving 2-, 5- and 7-year cash will be listed monthly, following auctions at the end of the month. Spreads involving 10-, 20- and 30-year cash will be listed quarterly following auctions in February, May, August and November[1].

On any given day, spreads will be available between the relevant OTR Treasury and front-month futures contract. In addition, spreads against deferred month futures contracts will be listed following the auction that precedes the futures roll and will vary by tenor:

Deferred month spreads involving 2-, 5- and 7-year cash will be listed following auctions at the end of the month prior to the roll month (i.e., January, April, July, October)

Deferred month spreads involving 10-, 20- and 30-year cash will be listed following auctions during the roll month (i.e., February, May, August, November).

For example, for the 2yr-ZT package, only the spread against the Sep-2026 (U6) futures would have been listed through July 23, the day of the 2-year auction. Beginning July 24, the day after the 2-year auction, spreads against both the Sep-2026 and the Dec-2026 would have been listed (Figure 2). The Sep-2026 spread would remain listed until the last trade date of the Sep-2026 contracts, September 30.