

Erik Norland, Chief Economist, CME Group

U.S. Treasury yields fell by 30 to 35bps during October with the biggest declines occurring on the 5Y and 10Y parts of the yield curve as a sharp selloff in technology stocks generated a flight to quality. German yields also fell sharply with 2Y yields down by 16bps while 10Y Bund yields declined by 26bps. Yields in Japan and the U.K. also followed German and U.S. yields lower. French yields rose, however, with 2Y yields jumping 5bps, 5Y yields rising 16bps and 10Y OAT yields up 11bps amid violent protests and concerns over France's 5% of GDP budget deficit and 118% public debt to GDP ratio.