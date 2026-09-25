CME Group is making it easier than ever to trade the price gap between newly issued on-the-run (OTR) government bonds and Treasury futures contracts using Treasury Link.

While the Treasury basis trade between Treasury futures and the cheapest to deliver (CTD) security serves as a crucial link between the cash and futures markets, it is not the only spread trade between cash and futures. OTR Treasuries account for roughly 75% of total cash trading volume, yet they are rarely the CTD security for a futures contract (Figure 1). This creates a distinct market need: trading the spread between Treasury futures and OTR cash, commonly referred to as the headline basis.

Market participants, including primary dealers, proprietary trading firms (PTFs), swap dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, routinely trade this spread to hedge auction inflows and market-making activity, move exposure between futures and cash and capture mispricings.

Treasury Link is the industry’s first platform to seamlessly connect cash and futures liquidity pools. It will enable market participants to electronically trade the spread between Treasury futures and BrokerTec OTR cash Treasuries via a single order with no legging risk and without the need to pay bid-offer spread. While this offering provides an alternative to spreader algorithms and the bilateral exchange for physical (EFP) market, which currently trades an average of $16 billion per day, it also complements these existing market structures.1