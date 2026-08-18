Effective August 24, 2026, CME Group will list options on Kansas City Hard Red Winter (KC HRW) Wheat futures expiring every day of the week. New options expiring each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will complement the preexisting suite of standard American long-dated, Short-Dated New Crop, calendar spread and weekly Friday options on KC HRW Wheat futures.
KC HRW Wheat futures are underlied by the national supply of hard red winter (HRW) wheat, the United States' primary wheat class used for bread and all-purpose flour. Planted in autumn and harvested in spring or early summer, this wheat thrives in the Midwestern and near-Western U.S. plains. Reflecting the harvest schedule, July KC HRW Wheat futures represent the new crop expiration.
New Monday through Thursday options specifications
|
Contract Title
|
Globex and ClearPort Code
|
Initial Listing
|
Monday weekly options on KC HRW Wheat futures – Weeks 1-5
|
OM1-5
|
OM4Q6, OM5Q6
|
Tuesday weekly options on KC HRW Wheat futures – Weeks 1-5
|
OT1-5
|
OT4Q6, OT1U6
|
Wednesday weekly options on KC HRW Wheat futures – Weeks 1-5
|
OW1-5
|
OW4Q6, OW1U6
|
Thursday weekly options on KC HRW Wheat futures – Weeks 1-5
|
OH1-5
|
OH4Q6, OH1U6
Like their preexisting Friday counterparts, the new Monday through Thursday options on KC HRW Wheat futures expire to physical futures with a contract size of 5,000 bushels, a tick size of 1/8 of a cent and American-style exercise. Contracts will be listed for two consecutive weeks, with no options listed to expire on exchange holidays. The first listed options will be 0-3 DTE instruments expiring the week of launch.
The launch of new weekday options on KC HRW Wheat futures corresponds with increasing volume in options on KC HRW Wheat futures, overlaid by a cross-commodity trend towards lower-DTE trading. When looking across the Grain and Oilseed complex, on average, Chicago SRW Wheat options are more active during shorter time frames compared to options on other row crops. An increase in shorter-term option listing can help define specific trading windows for KC HRW Wheat.
Average daily volume and open interest in all KC HRW Wheat options
Precision hedging on key reports
New Monday through Thursday options on KC HRW Wheat futures will allow for increased flexibility to express precise views on market-moving reports that are released throughout the week. The annual USDA Prospective Plantings and Acreage reports are historically among the most volatile days for Agricultural futures, while weekly Thursday Export Sales can impact prices in times of trade uncertainty. The monthly USDA World Agricultural Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) is released on differing weekdays and has the proven potential to move prices.
The May 2026 WASDE release, for example, shook markets by reporting on a significant supply-side challenge to U.S. winter wheat. The USDA forecasted a 25% year-over-year decline in total U.S. winter wheat production due to adverse weather, potentially marking the nation’s lowest output since 1965 in the current crop year. HRW wheat was most affected by the report's supply reductions: the USDA forecasted HRW production at 515 million bushels, a 36% decrease from the prior year. Conditions including persistent drought, extreme spring heat, and high winds, severely impacted crops in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Nebraska, leading to poor germination, stunted development, and reduced harvest yields.
As a result, the report’s release day of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, was among the most volatile for the new crop July 2026 KC HRW Wheat futures, which rose 45 cents (6.56%) by the close. The addition of a weekly option contract on KC HRW Wheat futures that expires on Tuesday will allow for a more precise hedge against potential price risk related to a similar scenario in the future.
July 2026 KC HRW Wheat futures
The release of major USDA reports, including the WASDE, Prospective Plantings and Acreage reports, consistently generates increased intraday price volatility in benchmark Agricultural futures. Historical data demonstrates that market activity and price ranges on days with major USDA releases significantly exceed those on days without such reports. This heightened volatility underscores the importance of precise risk management tools that align with these data-driven market events.
No matter your exposure or view, CME Group offers flexible and innovative risk management solutions. Learn more about our suite of short-dated Agricultural options at www.cmegroup.com/agweeklyoptions
All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.