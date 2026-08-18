New Monday through Thursday options on KC HRW Wheat futures will allow for increased flexibility to express precise views on market-moving reports that are released throughout the week. The annual USDA Prospective Plantings and Acreage reports are historically among the most volatile days for Agricultural futures, while weekly Thursday Export Sales can impact prices in times of trade uncertainty. The monthly USDA World Agricultural Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) is released on differing weekdays and has the proven potential to move prices.

The May 2026 WASDE release, for example, shook markets by reporting on a significant supply-side challenge to U.S. winter wheat. The USDA forecasted a 25% year-over-year decline in total U.S. winter wheat production due to adverse weather, potentially marking the nation’s lowest output since 1965 in the current crop year. HRW wheat was most affected by the report's supply reductions: the USDA forecasted HRW production at 515 million bushels, a 36% decrease from the prior year. Conditions including persistent drought, extreme spring heat, and high winds, severely impacted crops in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Nebraska, leading to poor germination, stunted development, and reduced harvest yields.

As a result, the report’s release day of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, was among the most volatile for the new crop July 2026 KC HRW Wheat futures, which rose 45 cents (6.56%) by the close. The addition of a weekly option contract on KC HRW Wheat futures that expires on Tuesday will allow for a more precise hedge against potential price risk related to a similar scenario in the future.