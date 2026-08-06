A major driver of this activity was the highly anticipated Russell rebalance, amplified by FTSE Russell’s announced shift to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule.

This year's reconstitution underscored the sheer expansion of the U.S. equity market. The market capitalization breakpoint separating large-cap companies in the Russell 1000 from small-cap companies in the Russell 2000 surged by 24% to a record $5.7 billion With banding applied, the largest company in the Russell 2000 is now UMB Financial, boasting a market cap of $9.6 billion – a 30% increase from last year’s largest company in the index. Consequently, the total market capitalization of the Russell 2000 swelled by 30% from $2.7 trillion in 2025 to $3.5 trillion.