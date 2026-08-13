A derived block enables execution of a large futures position by sourcing liquidity from a related market. For Credit futures, the trade price and quantity are derived from a related hedging transaction in cash market instruments, such as fixed income ETFs.

The key advantages of a derived block are:

Enhanced liquidity: Linking to the broader credit market unlocks deeper liquidity.

Linking to the broader credit market unlocks deeper liquidity. Built-in hedge: Helps reduce risk for the liquidity provider and contributes to a tighter market.

Helps reduce risk for the liquidity provider and contributes to a tighter market. Flexible hedging: Can choose the hedging instrument (provided a reasonable degree of price correlation exists) and method from the most liquid related markets.

The following example shows how derived block prices are determined. Suppose that participants agree on a futures reference of 3470 against LQD reference of 100. Participants also agree on a hedge ratio of 0.81 = 6.8 / 8.4, reflecting the duration difference between IQB futures (6.8 years) and LQD (8.4 years).

Participants agree on a hedging method and window for the reference hedge: a TWAP from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET.

A liquidity provider conducts their hedging transactions in the related market and determines the TWAP to be 101.

Because the TWAP is 1% higher than the reference price, the futures price will be adjusted by that amount, multiplied by the agreed hedge ratio.

Result:

FuturesRef x [1+ [(TWAP/Ref -1) x AdjustmentFactor]

= 3470 x [1+ (101/100 - 1) x 0.81]

= 3470 x 1.0081

= 3,498.11 (rounded to the nearest 0.01 Index Points)