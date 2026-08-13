Sorghum is a major global cereal grain known by various regional names, including milo, jowar and durra. It is a staple crop in many parts of the world, valued for its drought resistance and water efficiency compared to corn and wheat. The United States is the largest global producer, with Kansas accounting for over half of domestic production. Sorghum is used for livestock feed, ethanol, gluten-free flour and syrup.

Domestication of sorghum began approximately 5,000 years ago in eastern Sudan. The crop spread via ancient trade routes through Africa and into India. Due to its adaptability, sorghum is currently cultivated on every continent except Antarctica. Distinct regional varieties developed over millennia, such as guinea corn in West Africa and kafir corn in Southern Africa.