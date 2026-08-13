Sorghum is a major global cereal grain known by various regional names, including milo, jowar and durra. It is a staple crop in many parts of the world, valued for its drought resistance and water efficiency compared to corn and wheat. The United States is the largest global producer, with Kansas accounting for over half of domestic production. Sorghum is used for livestock feed, ethanol, gluten-free flour and syrup.
Domestication of sorghum began approximately 5,000 years ago in eastern Sudan. The crop spread via ancient trade routes through Africa and into India. Due to its adaptability, sorghum is currently cultivated on every continent except Antarctica. Distinct regional varieties developed over millennia, such as guinea corn in West Africa and kafir corn in Southern Africa.
Figure 1:
Current global production is led by the United States (approximately 18%), followed by Nigeria, Brazil, India and Ethiopia. Utilization patterns vary by region: In sub-Saharan Africa, sorghum is primarily a food staple, while in the Americas, it is used for livestock feed and fuel.
In 2025, U.S. sorghum plantings totaled 6.6 million acres. Introduced to the U.S. in the 19th century, the "milo" variety became the dominant grain sorghum type on the Great Plains. It is primarily traded as a feed grain, with its market price closely correlated to corn.
Figure 2:
U.S. production is concentrated in arid regions where rainfall is limited. Kansas and Texas together account for roughly 75% of domestic output. Farmers often choose between sorghum and corn based on soil moisture forecasts and relative market prices; sorghum is preferred during dry cycles due to its superior drought tolerance. The sorghum cultivation calendar aligns closely with that of corn.
Figure 3:
Analysis of U.S. sorghum disposition from 2017 to 2025 shows that over 50% of the crop is exported. Domestic use consists of livestock feed (approx. 25%), ethanol production and specialized food products.
Figure 4:
U.S. sorghum exports are heavily concentrated, with China being the primary purchaser. Consequently, total export volumes are highly sensitive to Chinese demand. Significant declines in exports during the 2017/18 and 2023/24 marketing years were directly attributed to reduced purchasing from China.
Figure 5:
Sorghum remains a critical agricultural commodity, providing a reliable yield in semi-arid environments and maintaining a significant, though volatile, position in international trade.
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