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Background

Credit futures (tickers: IQB, HYB, DHB, DHY) from CME Group are quarterly contracts that expire on the third Wednesday (IMM Wednesday) of March, June, September and December. The roll period takes place over the one to two weeks leading up to the last trade date (LTD), which is the trading day prior to expiry on IMM Wednesday.

Roll liquidity

The roll can be traded either electronically or bilaterally through blocks.

  • Electronic trades: Roll markets are available for the 10 trading days leading up to the LTD, with the roll often quoted at minimum tick.
  • Block trades: The minimum block threshold is 50 contracts total (at least 25 contracts per leg). View our Block Market Maker Directory to find liquidity providers.

The charts below show average daily book depths and bid-ask spreads for each contract over the last roll period, measured during the most liquid hours (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT).

Richness or cheapness of the roll

Market participants typically evaluate the richness or cheapness of the roll by examining the financing rate implied by market prices to choose the optimal roll timing.

  • Calculation tools: The fair value and implied financing rate of the roll can be calculated using our Credit Futures Analytics tool or the Bloomberg FAIR function.
  • Recent findings: The chart below compares the implied financing rates during the last roll (using daily settlement prices) to the Three-Month SOFR OIS rate as a benchmark.

All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered legal advice, investment advice or the results of actual market experience. Where regulatory matters are summarized, they represent CME Group’s good faith understanding of the applicable requirements.

CME Group is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The company is comprised of four Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). 
Further information on each exchange's rules and product listings can be found by clicking on the links to CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX.

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