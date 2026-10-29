The roll can be traded either electronically or bilaterally through blocks.

Electronic trades: Roll markets are available for the 10 trading days leading up to the LTD, with the roll often quoted at minimum tick.

Roll markets are available for the 10 trading days leading up to the LTD, with the roll often quoted at minimum tick. Block trades: The minimum block threshold is 50 contracts total (at least 25 contracts per leg). View our Block Market Maker Directory to find liquidity providers.

The charts below show average daily book depths and bid-ask spreads for each contract over the last roll period, measured during the most liquid hours (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT).