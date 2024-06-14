CME Group has a long history running world class agricultural derivative markets including global benchmark products such as CBOT Wheat, Soybean, and Corn markets. CME Group also offers a range of fertilizer futures and options contractsii covering major geographic pricing points for urea including the U.S., Egypt, Middle East, and Brazil. Other than urea, contracts are also available for diammonium phosphate (DAP), mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) and urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) markets. However, there are some key differences between the fertilizer and the flagship CBOT contracts mainly in two ways.

Firstly, CME Group fertilizer futures and options are typically transacted as block trades in larger trade sizes. While these products are available on the CME Globex electronic trading platform, most of the trades are executed via the voice brokers who match bids and offers in the market. These privately negotiated trades are then submitted to the exchange for clearing.

In addition, the fertilizer futures contracts are cash settled, unlike CBOT Grain and Oilseeds markets that are physically delivered. Cash-settled contracts are not physically tied to the underlying commodity. At expiration, open positions in the contracts are settled by cash payment (debits or credits) based on the final settlement instead of delivering/receiving the physical goods.

The final settlement prices for the CME Group fertilizer contracts are based on the price reported by price reporting agencies (PRAs). PRAs are firms that assess the fair price of commodities and report these values to a wider audience. The use of PRA assessments for physical and financial transactions are common in the energy and metals and is increasingly important in agriculture. In the case of CME Group fertilizer contracts, the final settlement prices are derived from the daily or weekly assessments from two PRAs, Profercy and ICIS. The Exchange collects both assessments and removes the highest and lowest numbers regardless of source. The final settlement prices of the futures contract are the arithmetic average of these remaining numbers published in the contract month. Read more details about how final settlement prices of CME Group fertilizer contracts are determined hereiii.

The fertilizer markets on CME group have seen tremendous growth since its inception in late 2011, with compound growth rate of 24% (2012-2023) in the trading volume. In 2023 total volume across all products averaged about 8,000 tons per day, with urea contracts accounting for about 80% of the volume. As mentioned above, urea is the largest fertilizer market traded globally.