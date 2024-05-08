The creation of the Black Sea export corridor in summer 2022 was the catalyst for the bearish resetting of wheat values. War risk was added immediately to the marketplace in spring 2022, but lingering in the background was a Russian wheat crop of 92 million tons – with some suggesting actual production was as high as 100 – 102 million tons. This was followed by a Russian wheat crop of 92 million tons in 2023, and it was clear the Russian market was oversupplied.

Sanctions and high insurance costs compounded the issue. Therefore, despite the first land war in Europe in seven decades, wheat in Ukraine and Russia was priced to sell. Russian exporters since summer 2022 have been rather aggressive in clearing inventories and in each week since July 2022 Russian wheat has been the low cost origin.

But for the first time in two seasons, weather in Russia is far from ideal. Large portions of critical winter wheat producing regions in eastern Ukraine and southern Russia have experienced only 10% – 30% of normal precipitation. This pattern is unlikely to change until early May at soonest. It’s the weather in May and early June that determines Russian wheat productivity, but the pattern to date so far has been much different than in late winter and early spring in recent years. World importers, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa, now rely heavily upon cheap and available Russian supplies. Crop loss in Russia strips the market of this bearish sentiment from summer onward. Russian rainfall and temperatures in May are critical. Additionally, the European Commission projects European soft wheat production to decline 5 million tons in 2024 due to lost planted area. This makes Russian weather and wheat output even more important. Whether Russian wheat production in 2024 is 85 million tons or 93 million tons is a big deal.