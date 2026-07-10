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Market Data on Google Analytics Hub

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DATAMINE:

THE SOURCE FOR HISTORICAL DATA

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Access and filter an archive of recent and historical notices for every aspect of trading at CME Group, including Clearing advisories.

Uncleared margin rules

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Access a comprehensive listing of Bloomberg codes for Interest Rate futures and options, including:

  • Treasury futures and options
  • SOFR futures and options
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  • Fed Funds futures and options
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  • F-TIIE futures
  • €STR futures and options
  • TBA futures
  • Eris Swap futures and options
  • Yield futures
  • Credit futures
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All examples in this report are hypothetical interpretations of situations and are used for explanation purposes only. The views in this report reflect solely those of the author and not necessarily those of CME Group or its affiliated institutions. This report and the information herein should not be considered investment advice or the results of actual market experience.

CME Group is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The company is comprised of four Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). 
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